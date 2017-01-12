Aegis beefs up PI team with new hire

Jerry Hyne steps into professional indemnity underwriter role

After 15 years as head of professional indemnity (PI) at Canopius, Jerry Hyne has left the company for a position at Aegis.

Hyne joins Aegis, a recognised PI leader in Lloyd’s, with the title of professional indemnity underwriter.

Commenting on Hyne’s new role within the company, an Aegis representative said: “Aegis London is a successful company with a progressive, flat structure. Jerry’s appointment is a reflection of their commitment to prudent, profitable underwriting.”

Aegis London active underwriter Alex Powell said: “Bringing someone of Jerry’s expertise and ability into Syndicate 1225 is a reflection of our growing status within the market. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a considerable reputation.”

According to Aegis London, Hyne’s appointment along with recent promotions at the firm build on its drive for “disciplined profitable growth”.

Hyne added: “I am pleased to be joining a syndicate with a reputation as impressive as AEGIS London. I hope my experience will add to this as we continue to build in 2017.”