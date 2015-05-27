AIG hires Sutherland as UK casualty head

Sutherland tasked with growing UK casualty book

AIG has hired XL’s Stuart Sutherland as UK head of casualty.

Sutherland spent nine years with XL, most recently as UK regional casualty manager for the UK, Australia and Scandinavia.

Before that he worked at AIG’s major accounts practice.

Based in London, Sutherland will report to AIG UK managing director Jacqueline McNamee and Europe, Middle East and Africa casualty head Nicolas Berg.

McNamee said: “Stuart joins at a time when his reputation in the market and the years of underwriting and leadership experience he brings will help us develop and grow our UK casualty book, particularly in the London and wholesale markets.”