Thursday, 22 December 2016

Alice Vaidyan, chairman and managing director, GIC Re

'(Re)insurers can play a big role in building inclusive societies in emerging economies'

Alice Vaidyan, chairman and managing director, GIC Re

AIG hires Sutherland as UK casualty head

27 May 2015 |By Newsdesk

Appoint, appointment, hand, handshake, shake, new, join

Sutherland tasked with growing UK casualty book

AIG has hired XL’s Stuart Sutherland as UK head of casualty.

Sutherland spent nine years with XL, most recently as UK regional casualty manager for the UK, Australia and Scandinavia.

Before that he worked at AIG’s major accounts practice.

Based in London, Sutherland will report to AIG UK managing director Jacqueline McNamee and Europe, Middle East and Africa casualty head Nicolas Berg.

McNamee said: “Stuart joins at a time when his reputation in the market and the years of underwriting and leadership experience he brings will help us develop and grow our UK casualty book, particularly in the London and wholesale markets.”

 

 

 

 

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand