Allianz Global Corporate appoints Dubai chief executive

27 May 2015

Van Wyk

Willem van Wyk takes up new role

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has appointed Willem van Wyk as Dubai chief executive.

Van Wyk was formerly AGCS head of market management Australia. He will report to AGCS director Carsten Scheffel.

Scheffel said: “We are very pleased to see Willem assume this new role, bringing a lot of experience and expertise in a growth market for AGCS. He has developed our Australian business in recent years with great success.

”We have identified substantial potential for growth in MENA and I’m convinced that his leadership skills will help him succeed in this position.”

