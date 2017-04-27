Thursday, 27 April 2017

Allied World see year-on-year gains to net income

27 April 2017 |By Newsdesk

Results - positive

The firm publishes Q1 results

Allied World has reported net income of $80.3m for Q1 of 2017 – an increase on the net income of $74.1m achieved in the same period of 2016.

Allied World president and chief executive Scott Carmilani said: “Despite a challenging market environment, I am pleased with our ability to produce an annualized net income return on average shareholder’s equity of 8.9% this quarter, while growing diluted book value per share by 2.8% from year-end 2016.”

He added: “We have made great strides within the Global Markets Insurance segment, which generated a 14.4 percentage point improvement over the prior year period, as we are beginning to reap the benefits of the strategic re-underwriting of this segment. Looking ahead, I feel we are well positioned for continued growth in our core specialty businesses.”

The firm also reported a combined ratio of 99.2% for the first quarter of 2017.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand