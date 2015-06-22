Amlin hires Aspen Re chief James Few

Few to join as global reinsurance managing director

Amlin has hired Aspen Re chief executive James Few as global managing director of reinsurance.

Few set up Aspen Re and was responsible for $1.2bn of gross written premium across property, casualty and specialty products.

He will be supported by Christian Bieri, who leads Amlin’s reinsurance business in the EMEA region, as well as Dominic Peters and Robert Wyatt, who jointly lead the North American and international regions.

Few starts his new role on 1 August.

Few said: “Amlin has a fantastic Reinsurance business with an excellent team, and I am looking forward to becoming part of that. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the business, and am committed to helping build upon the progress which has already been made.”

Amlin chief executive Charles Philipps said: “James will be an excellent addition to Amlin’s leadership team and I know that he will ensure our reinsurance business is well positioned for the future.”