1 April renewals: Acting local

Following a staggering run of natural catastrophes, the industry has been awaiting the 1 April renewals with interest. While rates on a local level have seen some rises, high levels of reinsurance capital are suppressing a wider hardening
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision