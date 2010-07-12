A return to form

12 July 2010

Fears of an active Atlantic storm season have temporarily slowed cat bond activity. But the outlook for the year remains bullish, thanks to the market’s strong value proposition of diversification and competitive pricing

  Subscribers Only  

If you are a subscriber

Why GR?

GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.

  • 4 print issues per year – keeping you fully briefed ahead of the major events in our industry calendar
  • Monthly Executive Briefing – an easy-to-digest review of the key industry developments
  • Unlimited online access – giving you market insight at your fingertips wherever you are

More information

Site Powered by Webvision