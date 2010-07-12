A return to form

Fears of an active Atlantic storm season have temporarily slowed cat bond activity. But the outlook for the year remains bullish, thanks to the market’s strong value proposition of diversification and competitive pricing
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision