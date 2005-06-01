AIG faces civil lawsuit

1 June 2005

After using talk shows to adjudicate the wrongdoings of American International Group and its defrocked executives, New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer along with New York Insurance Superintendent Howard Mills on 26 May filed a civil complaint against AIG, former CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, and former CFO Howard Smith

  Subscribers Only  

If you are a subscriber

Why GR?

GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.

  • 4 print issues per year – keeping you fully briefed ahead of the major events in our industry calendar
  • Monthly Executive Briefing – an easy-to-digest review of the key industry developments
  • Unlimited online access – giving you market insight at your fingertips wherever you are

More information

Site Powered by Webvision