AIG faces civil lawsuit

After using talk shows to adjudicate the wrongdoings of American International Group and its defrocked executives, New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer along with New York Insurance Superintendent Howard Mills on 26 May filed a civil complaint against AIG, former CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, and former CFO Howard Smith
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision