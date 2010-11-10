Opportunity knocks

‘Surge capital’ is the key to success for new company Paraline, says chief executive Jack Graham. The Bermuda-based reinsurer says that Lloyd’s structure is perfect for a counter-cyclical company looking to scale up or down according to market conditions
