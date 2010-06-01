Rig disaster to cost $3.5bn?

The Gulf of Mexico incident could force up prices for offshore energy liability insurance by as much as 200%, says Barclays Capital. We look at the reaction so far, and consider the pressure that the disaster is likely to place on the reinsurance industry
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision