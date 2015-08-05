Analysis: The Knowledge – brokers fear disruptors and technology

Non-insurance industry providers and autonomous cars will be the biggest threat to brokers’ income over the next decade, respondents to our survey say, while most admit that telematics has failed to make the shift to become a mainstream product
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision