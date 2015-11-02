Arthur J. Gallagher rebrands delegated authority arm

Capsicum Delegated Authority is born

Arthur J. Gallagher has rebranded its binding authority and facility division as Capsicum Delegated Authority.

The rebrand is meant to reinforce the standalone nature of the division and the fact it works closely with Gallagher’s reinsurance partner Capsicum Re.

Capsicum Delegated Authority, which makes and manages capacity solutions for MGAs and coverholders, has a team of 40 doing business in more than 30 countries and managing more than $1.5bn of gross written premium.

Capsicum Delegated Authority remains 100% owned by Arthur J. Gallagher, and is a trading name of Arthur J. Gallagher (UK) Limited.

Arthur J. Gallagher International chief executive Grahame Chilton said: “The delegated authority team has a natural alignment and increasing involvement with the services and strengths of Gallagher’s reinsurance partner Capsicum Re. This made the new name an obvious choice when seeking an independent brand for our specialist delegated authorities broker.”

Capsicum Delegated Authority managing director Chris Hardcastle said: “Our ambition is to be the leading delegated authority broker, worldwide, and our new name and market identity give a much stronger sense of the breadth of our specialist services and determination to continually evolve.”