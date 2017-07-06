Global expansion has been punctuated with Axis Capital acquiring Novae

Axis Capital has announced that it is acquiring specialty (re)insurer Novae.

The $604m transaction of the Lloyd’s operation will lead to Axis having a $2bn insurer in the London specialty market.

Based on 2016 results, the deal will lead to a global specialty (re)insurer with GWP in excess of $6bn.

Once the transaction completes, Novae chief executive Matthew Fosh will become the new entity’s executive chair for Europe reporting in to Axis Capital president and chief executive Albert Benchimol.

As well as Axis Capital acquiring Novae, the Bermuda-based firm acquired general aviation (re)insurer Aviabel in November last year, and has also expanded operations in Latin America this year.