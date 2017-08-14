Brit brings on big gun for US PL expansion

US PL seen as key profitable line for the (re)insurer

Brit continues to expand into profitable lines with its latest hire set to establish a Professional Lines (PL) offering in the USA.

Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU) announced the appointment of Tom Bongi as executive vice president of PL at BGSU, effectively today. Bongi will be responsible for establishing and developing Brit’s PL portfolio in the US with a focus on SME business.

Bongi joins Brit from XL Catlin where he was director of underwriting, global PL, leading across PL and cyber liability.

He will report into Brit Americas president Nick Davis, who said: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to Brit as we look to create a strong Professional Lines portfolio in the US completing our existing London business. His wealth of experience and strong track record of building and growing high-quality books of business will enable us to attract the right talent and create a compelling offering in this important segment.”

Commenting on the firms US PL expansion, Brit chief executive Matthew Wilson added: ““This is another excellent hire for BGSU, as we continue to expand selectively into profitable lines where we can leverage our disciplined underwriting approach and Lloyd’s platform. Our continuing ability to attract the leading talent from across the industry plays a crucial role in our strategy to identify and capitalise on sustainable growth opportunities in the US market.”

This announcement follows the appointments earlier this year of Tim Chesson as Senior Vice President, Programmes and Michael Carr as Senior Vice President, Cyber of BGSU.