Broker Network’s Finch buys commercial broker

Commercial broker deal adds more than £5m GWP

Broker Network-owned Finch has bought Southampton-based commercial broker Taylor Beaumont for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction is Finch’s third acquisition since Broker Network bought the company last October.

Finch is a Broker Network partner, which means it is used as an acquisition vehicle for smaller brokers in its region. Broker Network bought its second partner – Paisley-based Boyd Insurance – earlier this week.

New acquisition Taylor Beaumont, established in 1989, specialises in construction and general commercial business. It places more than £5m gross written premium (GWP) annually. It is run by managing director Denis Taylor.

Finch now manages more than £27m GWP, of which 85% is commercial.

Finch managing director Vincent Gardener said: “I have always admired Denis’s strong client relationship ethos which has been at the heart of this business from day one.

“I’m looking forward to working with Denis and the Taylor Beaumont team to ensure we continue to provide their customers with the personal service they have come to expect.”