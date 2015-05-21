Canopius appoints Stuart Davies as group chief executive

Michael Watson to remain as chairman

Canopius Group has appointed Stuart Davies as group chief executive.

Davies, formerly Aegis London managing director, succeeds Michael Watson, who will remain as Canopius chairman.

As chief executive, Davies will take charge of all Canopius’s businesses worldwide.

Watson said: “I am delighted to welcome Stuart as my successor as CEO and am confident that, under his leadership, Canopius will attain new heights.

”It has been my privilege to lead Canopius for the past 14 years and I am honoured to remain as chairman, however now is the right time for a new generation of executive leadership to drive the business forwards.”

Davies said: “I am excited to be joining Canopius and helping to realise its potential as the global specialty platform of Sompo Holdings.

”I look forward to working with Michael and leading the well-respected Canopius team as we embark on the next phase of our growth.”