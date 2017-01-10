Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

'I'm very enthusiastic about our business model and our vision to make the world more resilient'

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

CCR Re operational as subsidiary

10 January 2017 |By Newsdesk

Fork in the road sign 450

Entity came into legal force on 31 December 2016

CCR Re commenced operation on 1 January in time for 1/1 renewals, after being unbundled from French-government funded insurer CCR.

The split comes after a legal appeal from reinsurer SCOR, which deemed the government guarantee given to CCR Re to be state aid.

CCR Re chairman and chief executive Bertrand Labilloy described the move as an important step in the right direction for CCR, and added: “By achieving this complex operation in only a few short months, the teams at CCR and CCR Re demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and efficiency while confirming the trust that our clients place in us.”

 

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand