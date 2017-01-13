Saturday, 14 January 2017

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

'I'm very enthusiastic about our business model and our vision to make the world more resilient'

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

CFO McConachie resigns from Fidelis

13 January 2017 |By Newsdesk

Boardroom

Will step down January 2018

Fidelis founder and group chief financial officer Neil McConachie announced his resignation yesterday.

He will be stepping down from his post in January 2018, and has cited personal reasons.

McConachie founded the company in 2015 with partner Richard Brindle.

Brindle expressed his sadness at McConachie’s departure, adding: “He has been a driving force behind the establishment of Fidelis and quite frankly I couldn’t have done it without him.”

McConachie will stay on the board as a non-executive director and said he was looking forward to “helping shape the future strategy and direction of this great business”.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand