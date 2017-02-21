Chubb appoints new COO for Continental Europe

The world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurer turns its focus to mature markets

Chubb has appointed Adrian Matthews to the role of chief operating officer, Continental Europe.

Matthews, who was previously executive vice president and zonal leader for the company’s Midwest, Canada and Northeast regions in North America, will now be responsible for the performance and the development of Chubb’s property and casualty lines as well as the company’s sales and distribution function across Continental Europe.

He succeeds Steve Reiss, who is now leading Chubb’s North American real estate and hospitality industry practice.

Matthews will be based in Paris and will report to Jeff Moghrabi, division president for Continental Europe.

Moghrabi said: “In a mature insurance market such as Continental Europe, Adrian’s leadership, experience and proven track record in one of our busiest US regions will be a great asset. I welcome him to Continental Europe and Paris, and look forward to working together to further strengthen our product propositions and distribution strategy.”