Closing the loophole

A change to US legislation aims to end an unintended tax subsidy for foreign-owned insurers, and stem the flow of capital out of the country. But with the likelihood that rates will rise and capacity with fall as a result, insurance buyers are not happy. Lauren Gow reports
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision