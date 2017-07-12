Dive In open for registration

The annual Dive In festival is now in its third year

Dive In 2017 is now open for registration, after yesterday’s launch at the Lloyd’s building.

Dive In, the international diversity and inclusion festival for the insurance industry, launched in 2015 with strong support from the industry – and the initiative continues to garner interest.

Currently, CNA Hardy, RPC, Lloyd’s, Aon, Chubb, Marsh, Miller, Willis Towers Watson and XL Catlin are all gold sponsors of the initiative.

The three-day festival will run from 26 September to 28 September, with events taking place around the clock at 30 locations around the world.

Events will be returning to previous locations such as London, New York, Zurich, and Bermuda, as well as new cities including Beijing, Glasgow, Johannesburg, San Francisco, Madrid, Perth, Rome and Miami.