Gallagher hires former Bluefin broking head

Bluefin broking head to run Gallagher’s Scotland business

Arthur J Gallagher has hired former Bluefin broking head Kenny Hogg as regional managing director for Scotland.

Hogg will join the broking group on 29 August.

Gallagher’s current Scotland regional broking head Paul Kerry will remain with the business as Scotland chairman.

Bluefin is now owned by global broking powerhouse Marsh.

Hog was Bluefin’s broking managing director, and before that he was the broking group’s head of corporate. Before joining Bluefin Hogg was regional managing director for Scotland and Northern Ireland at rival broker Towergate.

He has also held senior positions at Standard Life, Zurich and Scottish Widows during his 22 years in the industry.

Gallagher area manager for UK retail in the North and Scotland Jon Simpkin said: “Kenny’s energy and skill for leading high performing teams is well known in the industry and his market knowledge mirrors the broad profile of our client base in Scotland, making him an excellent choice to lead this part of our growing retail broking business.”

Hogg added: “I’m really looking forward to joining Gallagher and working alongside the team to continue to build the business in Scotland and champion the ‘client-first’ approach to broking for which Gallagher is well respected.”