Good for what ILS you

As the market continues to soften, money from pension funds is streaming into insurance-linked securities. But are these investors prepared to withstand the impact of a major catastrophe?
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision