Guy Carpenter Announces Senior Global Specialties Promotion

Boyce becomes Guy Carpenter Deputy CEO of Global Specialties

Guy Carpenter’s James Boyce has been promoted to deputy chief executive, global specialties, effective immediately.

Based in London, Boyce will report into Kevin Fisher, chief executive, global specialties, Guy Carpenter.

In his new role, Boyce will focus on delivering against the strategic objectives of the Global Specialties division, working closely with Fisher and the heads of marine & energy, aviation and North American London placement.

He will also maintain his current duties as head of non-marine specialty.

Peter Hearn, president and chief executive of Guy Carpenter, commented: “The caliber of professionals within our Global Specialties team is exceptional, and the success which James has achieved and which has earned him this promotion demonstrates that.

Fisher said: “[Boyce] has been part of Guy Carpenter for over 20 years and since joining the Global Specialties team, has played a central role in helping to expand our reach, broaden our capabilities and enhance our client service in a highly competitive and demanding marketplace.”

Boyce joined Guy Carpenter in 1997 following the acquisition of Wilcox Johnson & Higgins by Marsh & McLennan Companies.