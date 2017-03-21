Tuesday, 21 March 2017

Hannover Re buys into Lloyd’s with new acquisition

21 March 2017 |By Newsdesk

Acquisition 450

Argenta deal to close later in the year

Hannover yesterday agreed to acquire Argenta Holdings, which has a pro-rata share of the Lloyd’s syndicate Argenta Syndicate 2121.

According to Hannover Re chief executive Ulrich Wallin, the German reinsurance giant has been interested in acquiring a Lloyd’s syndicate for some time with a view to “gaining additional access to international and London Market business”.

Under Argenta chief executive Andrew Annandale, Sydnicate 2121 booked gross premium of £280m in 2016, with a focus on short-tail property business and specialty lines.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3; both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand