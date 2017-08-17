Howden hires new head for Turkey and MEA

Hire brings extensive regional knowledge to expansion inot high-growth market

Howden has appointed Atinc Yilmaz as chief executive for Turkey, Middle East and Africa. With this hire, Howden, part of Hyperion Insurance Group, highlights its desire to build presence in the region’s high-growth markets.

Yilmaz bring over 25 years of experience to the role. He spent 13 years leading Marsh’s Large Clients/Risk Management and Specialty businesses in Turkey as Managing Director, three years as CEO in Indonesia, and in the last five years as CEO of Marsh in the United Arab Emirates and a member of its Middle East Executive Board.

Yilmaz will join the Howden Broking Group Board representing the region and the new regional management board, which will be established to align, coordinate and oversee the activities of Howden’s operations across India, Turkey, the Middle East and Africa.

Howden’s operations in the region include Howden UAE, which operates out of offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi; Turkish facultative reinsurance provider, GRC Howden; and specialist Turkish Industrial Property, Liability and Power broker, Howden Sigorta.

Howden chief executive David Howden said: “We have a significant opportunity to leverage the strengths of our existing specialist businesses and grow our presence in the region’s exciting, high-growth markets. Atinc’s leadership skills combined with his international experience and local market knowledge mean he is ideally placed to work with the CEO’s of our established businesses to drive our growth plans in our existing markets, as well as seeking opportunities for investment in new ones.”