​IGI makes key underwriting appointments

New hires will boost offering in London office

IGI has strengthened its D&O offering with key appointments to its London team.

The (re)insurer today announced that Simon Mepham would be joining as senior underwriter for D&O, while Ben Cubitt joins the financial institutions team as an underwriter, including D&O liability classes.

Mepham brings 25 years of experience in the London Market, and will focus on establishing and developing a book of international commercial D&O Liability Insurance and associated lines of business at IGI.

In addition, IGI announced the appointment of Joanna Cousins to the post of political violence underwriter; she will be responsible for further develop0ing IGI’s political violence plan.

IGI UK chief executive Andreas Loucaides said: “These appointments broaden our underwriting offering and strengthen our team in London. IGI is focused on prudent, well-managed growth, and Simon, Ben and Joanna will further enhance our market standing.”