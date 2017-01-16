Monday, 16 January 2017

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

'I'm very enthusiastic about our business model and our vision to make the world more resilient'

Christian Mumenthaler, group CEO, Swiss Re

​IGI makes key underwriting appointments

16 January 2017 |By Newsdesk

Appoint, join, new, hire, woman, appointment

New hires will boost offering in London office

IGI has strengthened its D&O offering with key appointments to its London team.

The (re)insurer today announced that Simon Mepham would be joining as senior underwriter for D&O, while Ben Cubitt joins the financial institutions team as an underwriter, including D&O liability classes.

Mepham brings 25 years of experience in the London Market, and will focus on establishing and developing a book of international commercial D&O Liability Insurance and associated lines of business at IGI.

In addition, IGI announced the appointment of Joanna Cousins to the post of political violence underwriter; she will be responsible for further develop0ing IGI’s political violence plan.

IGI UK chief executive Andreas Loucaides said: “These appointments broaden our underwriting offering and strengthen our team in London. IGI is focused on prudent, well-managed growth, and Simon, Ben and Joanna will further enhance our market standing.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand