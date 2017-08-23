Wednesday, 23 August 2017

IGI sees rise in GWP in H1 2017

23 August 2017 |By Newsdesk

Allianz UK profit

IGI chief executive outlines reasons for rise

International General Insurance (IGI) Holdings announced a rise in gross written premiums (GWP) for the first half of 2017.

The group saw GWP rise from $126.8m in H1 2016 to $138.1m in H1 of 2017, marking an increase of 9%. Net profits, however, were down $5m to $14.8m for the comparative period.

Commenting on the results, IGI Holdings vice chairman and chief executive Wasef Jabsheh said: “The business played to its technical strengths in underwriting and performed well as a result. We have remained focused on executing our strategy of disciplined and prudent underwriting during a challenging period in the market, and have stuck to our reputation for taking pricing decisions that reflect the realities of the market.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Sign up to GR email newsletters

Most Popular





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand