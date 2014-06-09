Inga Beale to deliver Multaqa Qatar 2015 keynote

Lloyd’s chief executive to address the MENA region’s leading insurance event

GR can announce that Lloyd’s chief executive Inga Beale will deliver the keynote address at Multaqa Qatar 2015, the MENA region’s leading risk and insurance event.

Beale follows in the footsteps of a number of distinguished speakers that have addressed the audience of senior industry leaders. This will be the fourth time a representative from Lloyd’s has addressed the Doha audience with previous speeches from Lord Levene, Graham White and Jose Ribeiro.

Multaqa Qatar, which is co-hosted by the Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Centre Authority and organised by GR, received record attendance at the 2014 event with more than 700 delegates attend the two-day event.

“The QFC Authority is delighted about Ms. Beale’s agreement to deliver the international industry keynote address at Multaqa Qatar 2015. The presence of the Lloyd’s CEO is testament to the global recognition of Multaqa and the Middle Eastern region’s significant potential for insurers and reinsurers,” said Akshay Randeva, director, strategic development, Qatar Financial Centre Authority.

Previous Multaqa keynote addresses 2008: Lord Peter Levene, chairman, Lloyd’s 2009: Dennis Mahoney, chairman, Aon Global 2010: John Coomber, former chief executive, Swiss Re 2011: Graham White, deputy chairman, Lloyd’s 2012: Jose Ribeiro, director, international markets, Lloyd’s 2013: Chris O’Kane, chief executive, Aspen Group 2014: Amer Ahmed, chief executive, Allianz Re

Multaqa 2015 takes place at the St Regis Hotel, Doha from March 8-10. Attendance is by invitation only. To register your interest to attend, contact .

Full coverage of Multaqa 2014 can be found here.