Inga Beale to speak at DWIC as dame after Honours nod

4 January 2017 |By Newsdesk

Inga beale

She received the British title “for services to the economy”

The Lloyd’s chief executive will make one of her first public appearances as Dame Inga Beale at the inaugural Dubai World Insurance Congress (DWIC).

Beale was recognised in this year’s New Year honours list and made a dame. Speaking to British broadsheet The Guardian, Beale said she was “incredibly proud of the work that [Lloyd’s] are doing to encourage diversity”.

Dame Beale is set to speak as the International Keynote Address at next month’s DWIC event in Dubai.

