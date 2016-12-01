This story is brought to you by Insurance Times
IT Awards 2016: Winners revealed
The IT Awards were also held at a new location this year
Aviva was the big winner at this year’s Insurance Times Awards.
The insurer won the Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year and General Insurer of the Year at the event, which was attended by 1,200 people at the new venue in the Intercontinental Hotel O2 in Greenwich.
Aviva also won Newsmaker of the Year - a new category at the awards.
Brokers Lockyers, Carrot and Staysure won two awards apiece tonight.
To reflect the changing industry, Insurance Times had another new category this year aimed at tech startups.
REG (UK), which is led by Nicholas and Michael Phair picked up the prize for Insurtech Startup of the Year.
Former LV= general insurance chief executive John O’Roarke picked up the much coveted Insurance Times Industry Achiever of the Year award.
The full list of winners are as follows:
Apprentice of the Year:
Sponsored by the Chartered Insurance Institute
Winner: Samantha Eustace, Zurich
Customer Champion of the Year
Winner: Carrot
Highly commended: CII
Broker Claims Initiative of the Year
Winner: Towergate Insurance
Insurer Claims Initiative of the Year
Sponsored by Nationwide Accident Repair Services
Winner: Ageas and Aviva
Training, Excellence and Impact Award
Winner: Davies Group
Highly commended: Broker Direct
Training, Excellence and Impact – Broker
Winner: Marsh
Highly commended: Hood Group
Business Partnership Initiative of the Year
Winner: Acturis and Covéa Insurance
Service Provider of the Year
Sponsored by Ryan Direct Group
Winner: Broker Network
Insurer Innovation of the Year
Sponsored by Asta
Winner: HSB Engineering Insurance
Broker Innovation of the Year
Winner: Staysure
InsurTech startup of the Year
Winner: REG (UK)
Highly commended: Domotz
Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award
Winner: Aon
Highly commended: Link, LGBT Insurance Network
Excellence in Motor Broking
Sponsored by ERS
Winner: Carrot
Excellence in High Net Worth Broking
Winner: RK Harrison
Schemes Broker of the Year
Sponsored by Ecclesiastical
Winner: Jelf
Insurance Times’ Newsmaker of the Year
Winner: Aviva
Broker CEO’s CEO of the Year
Sponsored by RSA
Winner: Ian Donaldson, Autonet Insurance
Insurer CEO’s CEO of the Year
Sponsored by Accenture
Winner: Andrew Horton, Beazley Group
The Insurance Times Industry Achiever
Winner: John O’Roarke, Horwich Farrelly
Independent Broker of the Year
Sponsored by Aviva
Winner: Lockyers
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
Winner: Staysure
Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
Sponsored by Travelers
Winner: Lockyers
MGA of the Year
Winner: CFC Underwriting
Highly commended: Broker Direct
Claims Partner of the Year
Winner: Validus-IVC
Claims Partner of the Year – Loss Adjusting
Winner: Crawford & Company
Highly commended: QuestGates
Risk Management Consultancy of the Year
Winner: LABC Warranty
Reinsurer of the Year
Winner: Flood Re
M&A Transaction of the Year
Winner: Ace’s acquisition of Chubb
Direct Insurer of the Year
Sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Winner: Admiral
Personal Lines Insurer of the Year
Sponsored by Carpenters
Winner: Ageas
Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year
Winner: Aviva
General Insurer of the Year
Sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Winner: Aviva
Have your say