Thursday, 22 December 2016

IT Awards 2016: Winners revealed

1 December 2016

It awards 2016

The IT Awards were also held at a new location this year

Aviva was the big winner at this year’s Insurance Times Awards.

The insurer won the Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year and General Insurer of the Year at the event, which was attended by 1,200 people at the new venue in the Intercontinental Hotel O2 in Greenwich.

Aviva also won Newsmaker of the Year - a new category at the awards.

Brokers Lockyers, Carrot and Staysure won two awards apiece tonight.

To reflect the changing industry, Insurance Times had another new category this year aimed at tech startups.

REG (UK), which is led by Nicholas and Michael Phair picked up the prize for Insurtech Startup of the Year.

Former LV= general insurance chief executive John O’Roarke picked up the much coveted Insurance Times Industry Achiever of the Year award.

The full list of winners are as follows:

 

Apprentice of the Year:

Sponsored by the Chartered Insurance Institute

Winner: Samantha Eustace, Zurich

 

Customer Champion of the Year

Winner: Carrot

Highly commended: CII

 

Broker Claims Initiative of the Year

Winner: Towergate Insurance

 

Insurer Claims Initiative of the Year

Sponsored by Nationwide Accident Repair Services

Winner: Ageas and Aviva

 

Training, Excellence and Impact Award

Winner: Davies Group

Highly commended: Broker Direct

 

Training, Excellence and Impact – Broker

Winner: Marsh

Highly commended: Hood Group

 

Business Partnership Initiative of the Year

Winner: Acturis and Covéa Insurance

 

Service Provider of the Year

Sponsored by Ryan Direct Group

Winner: Broker Network

 

Insurer Innovation of the Year

Sponsored by Asta

Winner: HSB Engineering Insurance

 

Broker Innovation of the Year

Winner: Staysure

 

InsurTech startup of the Year

Winner: REG (UK)

Highly commended: Domotz

 

Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Award

Winner: Aon

Highly commended: Link, LGBT Insurance Network

 

Excellence in Motor Broking

Sponsored by ERS

Winner: Carrot

 

Excellence in High Net Worth Broking

Winner: RK Harrison

 

Schemes Broker of the Year

Sponsored by Ecclesiastical

Winner: Jelf

 

Insurance Times’ Newsmaker of the Year

Winner: Aviva

 

Broker CEO’s CEO of the Year

Sponsored by RSA

Winner: Ian Donaldson, Autonet Insurance

 

Insurer CEO’s CEO of the Year

Sponsored by Accenture

Winner: Andrew Horton, Beazley Group

 

The Insurance Times Industry Achiever

Winner: John O’Roarke, Horwich Farrelly

 

Independent Broker of the Year

Sponsored by Aviva

Winner: Lockyers

 

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

Winner: Staysure

 

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

Sponsored by Travelers

Winner: Lockyers

 

MGA of the Year

Winner: CFC Underwriting

Highly commended: Broker Direct

 

Claims Partner of the Year

Winner: Validus-IVC

 

Claims Partner of the Year – Loss Adjusting

Winner: Crawford & Company

Highly commended: QuestGates

 

Risk Management Consultancy of the Year

Winner: LABC Warranty

 

Reinsurer of the Year

Winner: Flood Re

 

M&A Transaction of the Year

Winner: Ace’s acquisition of Chubb

 

Direct Insurer of the Year

Sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Winner: Admiral

 

Personal Lines Insurer of the Year

Sponsored by Carpenters

Winner: Ageas

 

Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year

Winner: Aviva

 

General Insurer of the Year

Sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Winner: Aviva

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

