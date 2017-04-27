JLT on track for target profit margin

Q1 trading statement shows JLT’s profit margin target is achievable

JLT is making steady progress towards its 15% trading profit margin goal for 2018, the firm has reported.

According to JLT’s Q1 trading statement, the firm entered the year in a strong position: “JLT entered 2017 with good momentum across all of its businesses and remains confident that organic revenue growth, more in line with historical rates, will be delivered, generating sustained year-on-year financial progress.”

The report said: “The anticipation remains that this business will deliver organic revenue growth in the year and make steady progress towards delivering a 15% trading profit margin for 2018.”