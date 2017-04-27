Thursday, 27 April 2017

JLT on track for target profit margin

27 April 2017 |By Newsdesk

JLT Earnings on target

Q1 trading statement shows JLT’s profit margin target is achievable

JLT is making steady progress towards its 15% trading profit margin goal for 2018, the firm has reported.

According to JLT’s Q1 trading statement, the firm entered the year in a strong position: “JLT entered 2017 with good momentum across all of its businesses and remains confident that organic revenue growth, more in line with historical rates, will be delivered, generating sustained year-on-year financial progress.”

The report said: “The anticipation remains that this business will deliver organic revenue growth in the year and make steady progress towards delivering a 15% trading profit margin for 2018.”

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles


GR+email+alerts

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand