JLT Re promotes Brokenshire to global COO

Brokenshire moves up from Asia-Pac COO role

JLT Re has promoted Craig Brokenshire to global chief operating officer.

Brokenshire was JLT Re Asia Pacific chief operating officer.

He will report to JLT Re global chief executive Mike Reynolds.

Reynolds said: “Craig has played a key role in our ongoing growth and expansion in the Asia Pacific region whilst also working on a number of important group wide initiatives and projects. His single-mindedness and proactive drive mean he is an excellent choice for this role.”

Brokenshire said: “Whilst I will be sad to leave my colleagues in Asia Pacific, this exciting opportunity will allow me to build on my work to date at JLT Re where we have had great support from both clients and markets.”