JLT Re to drop ‘Towers’ name in rebrand

Monte Carlo 2014: Reinsurance broker announces return to previous brand at Rendez-Vous

Reinsurance broker JLT Towers Re announced at the Monte Carlo Rendez-Vous today that it is changing its name back to JLT Re.

The company was formed in November 2013 when broking group JLT bought actuarial consultancy Towers Watson’s reinsurance broking business and combined it with its existing reinsurance broking business, JLT Re.

Following the announcement of the new brand at Monte Carlo, the business will rebrand globally on 1 October.

JLT Towers Re executive chairman Ross Howard said: “The JLT Towers Re brand was always only for an interim time and as we go into the autumn conference period and 1/1 renewals, we are delighted to be launching our JLT Re brand.

“It is amazing to look back over the last 12 months since the last Rendez-Vous conference, we now have a reinsurance business that offers clients, markets and employees an exciting alternative and the support we continue to receive from all our stakeholders proves this was the right choice.”

JLT Towers Re chief executive Mike Reynolds added: “We have achieved so much in a short space of time, and today, JLT Re is a business of real scale as the fourth-largest reinsurance broker in the world.

“With global reach and relevance, JLT Re is a passionate and energetic business that is recognised as a growing force in the reinsurance industry. I feel privileged and excited to be working with Ross to drive this business into its next phase of growth.”