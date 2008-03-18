The fate of stricken US investment bank Bear Stearns has highlighted the risks faced by financial institutions during the subprime crisis, and emphasised the need for good risk management
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision