Liberty expands energy and construction offering

More distribution through Lloyd’s

Liberty is set to expand its Lloyd’s syndicate to include onshore energy and construction.

The move will see Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM) build on its 15 years of experience in the energy and construction business and grow its distribution of these sectors through Lloyd’s.

The onshore energy team – dealing with downstream, upstream, power generation, and heavy industries – will provide cover for ‘all risks’ property damage and resulting interruption on a worldwide basis.

LSM chief underwriting officer Mike Gosselin said: “This move allows us not only to leverage our involvement in Lloyd’s across more sectors and on a global scale, but builds on our market-leading experience of delivering exceptional and consistent client service. Our use of risk engineering and in-house claims expertise is fundamental to the development of long-term relationships with our clients and provides our unique perspective in the onshore energy and construction sectors.”