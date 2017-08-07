Lloyd’s syndicate branches into specialty re with key hire

Lloyd’s syndicate 5886 launched earlier this year

Lloyd’s syndicate Blenheim marked the launch of its specialty reinsurance division with the appointment of John Cutts.

Cutts joins from Talbot Underwriting where he has been head of treaty underwriting for over a decade. He will take up the new post at Blenheim in 2018.

Blenheim managing director John Lynch said: ““John is a recognised leader in the specialty reinsurance market and comes to Blenheim with a long standing profitable track record and wealth of market leading expertise. Through the addition of John we will expand our capabilities to be able to offer reliable and consistent lead expertise across the majority of short tail reinsurance business lines, throughout the trading cycle.”

Blenheim syndicate 5886 is managed by Asta and commenced underwriting at the beginning of this year. Lynch described the launch of the specialty reinsurance division as an “important next step in Blenheim’s evolution”.

He added: “As we continue down the path to building the high quality independent business that we set out to our capital providers.”