Marketform launches M&A insurance team

Astrid O’Reilly joins as first underwriter

Marketform has appointed Astrid O’Reilly as their first mergers & acquisitions (M&A) insurance underwriter.

O’Reilly is a corporate law graduate and starts on 29th June.

Her appointment co-incides with an uptake in M&A more generally.

Marketform plans to hire six more M&A underwriters.

Marketform Managing Agency chief executive John O’Neill said: “We are developing our leadership in an exciting class of business where there are significant opportunities to offer insurance for corporate transactions, acquisitions or disposals.

“Astrid is very talented, knows the class well, and is the first of an impressive team joining Marketform in the coming months. She is well positioned to build up M&A insurance offerings, solutions and services to existing and potential clients.”