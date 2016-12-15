Markus Eugster: Cultural congruence

Speaking to Global Reinsurance before the Sompo Endurance announcement, Sompo Canopius Re chief executive Markus Eugster talks about what it takes to succeed in a merger, and about what lies in store for the company

Sompo Canopius Re launched at the 2015 Monte Carlo RVS. In that time the merged reinsurer has established its branches in the US, Bermuda and Singapore. Global Reinsurance editor Samera Owusu Tutu caught up with its chief executive, Markus Eugster, one year on at this year’s Monte Carlo to find out about its progress, and the realities of creating a successful merged business.

Can you give me some insight into the first year of Sompo Canopius Re?

The roll out has been very smooth. Sompo Canopius Re integrated former Canopius and former Sompo reinsurance businesses. We are not yet 100% there yet, but this has been largely completed. We’re currently writing on new insurance companies, actually the former Sompo business.

So, our global book right now is roughly 500 million a premium, and we have a small team, but a very agile team of underwriters. 25.

It is important to have an integrated approach to business and a global perspective. Also, having the support of the Sompo brand, which is incredibly strong, has been beneficial.

With regard to growth, we have a clear focus on the bottom line – we have no intention whatsoever just to grow on top line. We believe there are opportunities; it is not widespread, selective underwriting is key.

Considering what Sompo Canopius has achieved in this year, there must have been considerable effort made to ensure that you were one entity; how did you go about combining the culture so that you were one company?

In terms of culture and bringing the teams together, this is not something you can achieve in that short amount of time. Building a culture and an integrated firm takes longer.

We have established a very regular interaction between the teams, we’re trying to leverage our skills irrespective of where they are located. We are one team.

I think it is by doing, by putting it into practice. In the past months, I have seen many transactions which have involved colleagues from London, Singapore and Zurich working together. Size wise we’re not that big, that gives us an advantage. with a smaller group of people, you can actually transform faster than you can if you have a larger organisation trying to pull together.

I understand that Sompo Canopius Re has explored agriculture in Asia, and you’ll be exploring it more in other regions. Why agriculture?

This year we have strengthened our agricultural underwriting team, with additional resource in Asia. First, we have the skills in-house already, so we have a very entrepreneurial mind and a global head, based in Singapore. Second, we think that in the global context, there is an increase in demand for agriculture. We are also currently looking at enhancing agricultural team in the US.

Agriculture as a business has its challenges, but it is a business that still has very attractive margins, if you underwrite it in a smart way.

