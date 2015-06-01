Thursday, 22 December 2016

Marsh buys UK broker SMEi

1 June 2015 |By Newsdesk

Deal to complete this year

Marsh has bought independent UK broker SME Insurance Services (SMEi).

Marsh’s acquisition of SMEi, which offers commercial insurance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), is its second UK acquisition in 15 months. The company bought Scottish broker Central Insurance Services in March last year.

Marsh UK and Ireland chief executive Mark Weil said: “This transaction will further enhance Marsh’s capability to serve small and medium-sized businesses across the UK and builds on our earlier acquisition of Central Insurance Services (CIS).”

Marsh has also bought SMEi’s online trading platform Broker2Broker.

SMEi co-founders Roger Snowden and Jason Gandy will join Marsh once the deal completes.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2015.

