Marsh promotes Porter-Wright to UK specie head

15 May 2015 |By Newsdesk

Broker finds successor to fill Philip Turner’s shoes

Marsh has appointed Marcus Porter-Wright as its UK specie division leader to replace Philip Turner, who joins Canopius next month.

Porter-Wright was formerly Marsh Finpro Practice financial service division head of placement and UK retail.

Marsh UK Finpro Practice head Paul Moody said: “Under Marcus’s leadership, Marsh is in a very strong position to advise our clients on insurance and loss mitigation in this specialised market.”

In his new role, Porter-Wright will lead a team of 30 that sources insurance and gives risk management advice.

Mr Porter-Wright succeeds Philip Turner, who leaves Marsh in June to join Lloyd’s syndicate Canopius.

