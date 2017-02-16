Marsh unveils Jelf Bluefin top team amid senior departure

Marsh has also outlined the strategic focus for the new Jelf Bluefin top team

Marsh has unveiled the new management team for the combined Jelf and Bluefin business.

Led by chief executive Phil Barton, Marsh said the change was centred around the client under a combined regional model.

Barton will lead the Scotland and The Lakes region in addition to his role as chief executive.

Jerry Wilson from Jelf becomes managing director for the South East of England region.

Mike Owen from Bluefin becomes managing director for the South West, Midlands and South Wales region, while Simon Bland of Jelf becomes managing director for the North of England region.

Claire Hunt from Bluefin has been appointed as HR Director and Graeme Lalley, becomes chief information officer of the combined business.

Oranye Emembolu from Marsh has been appointed as chief financial officer.

Duncan Carter will remain managing director of direct and partnerships, which includes the companies’ broker networks; affinity; personal lines; and specialist businesses, including sport & professions; as well as SME Insurance Services.

All of those appointed will report to Mr Barton.

Marsh UK and Ireland chief executive Mark Weil said: “With these appointments, we have moved fast to integrate Jelf and Bluefin’s leadership into a single team reflecting the best talent across the whole business.

“Over recent weeks, I have spent time with Jelf and Bluefin colleagues who clearly share our vision of enabling clients to manage risk more effectively by drawing on the combined capabilities of Marsh, Jelf and Bluefin.

“I am excited about what we can achieve together for our clients and cannot think of a better team to work with to transform clients’ ability to manage risk.”

Barton added: “Our business will always be at the heart of the communities we serve. By moving to a regional model for our combined Jelf and Bluefin business, we will be able to deliver our whole proposition, including employee benefits, commercial and personal insurance as well as our full range of specialist services to all of our clients across the UK.”

As a result of the of the changes Bluefin chief executive Rob Organ will leave the business.

Weil added: “We thank Rob for his tremendous contribution to Bluefin over the last few years and wish him well in his future endeavours.”