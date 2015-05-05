Thursday, 22 December 2016

MEA Risk & Insurance Excellence Awards 2015 shortlists published

5 May 2015 |By Jack Grocott

Excellence to be rewarded in Dubai on September 27

The shortlists for the 2015 Middle East & Africa Risk & Insurance Excellence Awards have been finalised. Organised by GR and StrategicRISK, the awards ceremony will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai, on September 27.

The awards are the first in the region to combine risk and insurance for Middle East & Africa.

Entrants were invited to present their submissions to a panel of experts at a judging day in Dubai on April 20 with only the best making it through to the final shortlist.

In total, 11 awards will be handed out at the gala event that celebrates the individuals, companies, and initiatives that enhance the risk and insurance industry in the region.

For more information on the event or to book a table, contact Jack Grocott (jack.grocott@nqsm.com)

JUDGED CATEGORIES

MEA Commercial Broker Initiative of the Year

  • Marsh
  • UIB
  • Apex

MEA Commercial Insurer Initiative of the Year

  • AIG MEA
  • Jordan Insurance Company

MEA Business Partner of the Year

  • Moody’s
  • Bin Shabib & Associates
  • Ebix Europe
  • Milliman

MEA Risk Communication Strategy of the Year

  • IRM Jordan & Palestine
  • Dana Gas
  • SABIC
  • Abu Dhabi Airports
  • Emirates Transport

MEA Enterprise Risk Management Programme of the Year

  • Dubai Roads & Transport Authority
  • Qatar Foundation
  • Dana Gas
  • Abu Dhabi Airports
  • Marsh

MEA Best Risk Financing Approach

  • Marsh
  • SABIC

OTHER CATEGORIES

MEA Industry Achiever of the Year – to make your nomination, click here

MEA Risk Manager of the Year – to make your nomination, click here

MEA Broker CEO’s CEO of the Year Award – voted by the region’s broker chiefs

MEA Insurers CEO’s CEO of the Year Award – voted by the region’s insurer chiefs

MEA Reinsurers CEO’s CEO of the Year Award – voted by the region’s reinsurer chiefs

