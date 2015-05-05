MEA Risk & Insurance Excellence Awards 2015 shortlists published

Excellence to be rewarded in Dubai on September 27

The shortlists for the 2015 Middle East & Africa Risk & Insurance Excellence Awards have been finalised. Organised by GR and StrategicRISK, the awards ceremony will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai, on September 27.

The awards are the first in the region to combine risk and insurance for Middle East & Africa.

Entrants were invited to present their submissions to a panel of experts at a judging day in Dubai on April 20 with only the best making it through to the final shortlist.

In total, 11 awards will be handed out at the gala event that celebrates the individuals, companies, and initiatives that enhance the risk and insurance industry in the region.

JUDGED CATEGORIES

MEA Commercial Broker Initiative of the Year

Marsh

UIB

Apex

MEA Commercial Insurer Initiative of the Year

AIG MEA

Jordan Insurance Company

MEA Business Partner of the Year

Moody’s

Bin Shabib & Associates

Ebix Europe

Milliman

MEA Risk Communication Strategy of the Year

IRM Jordan & Palestine

Dana Gas

SABIC

Abu Dhabi Airports

Emirates Transport

MEA Enterprise Risk Management Programme of the Year

Dubai Roads & Transport Authority

Qatar Foundation

Dana Gas

Abu Dhabi Airports

Marsh

MEA Best Risk Financing Approach

Marsh

SABIC