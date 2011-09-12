Mergers and acquisitions are high on the list of hot topics at this year’s Rendez-Vous

The three-way fight for Transatlantic Re and the continuing uncertainty over Omega have added impetus to what is already a standard subject at gatherings.
Activating your subscription takes just a few minutes and will give you instant, unlimited access to www.globalreinsurance.com
GR provides local insight and global strategy for the world’s largest companies across the global markets. Providing analysis for more than 30 years, GR is the go-to source for senior (re)insurance executives.
Site Powered by Webvision