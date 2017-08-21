MS Amlin appoints new CFO

MS Amlin CFO leaves after eight impactful years

Richard Hextall will be leaving his role of MS Amlin chief finance and operations officer at the end of September.

He will be succeeded by Chris Rash, who takes on the role of chief financial officer, with Piyush Patel continuing in his role of chief operations officer.

In the eight years that Hextall spent with MS Amlin, he took the firm from a gross written premium of £450m with net tangible assets of £227m, to a gross written premium of £2.8bn and net tangible assets of £2.9bn in 2016.

MS Amlin chief executive Charles Philips said of Hextall: “Richard has made a major contribution to MS Amlin over a long period. He was a key player in helping build the Group to what it is today as well as being a highly regarded CFO in the listed insurance sector.”

He added: “We have been extremely fortunate to have had his dedicated contribution for so many years and he has our sincerest thanks for all he has done. We wish him every success in the future”