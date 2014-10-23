Multaqa 2015: Essay competition now open

A chance to be published in GR and to win an iPad

Following the success of the inaugural Multaqa essay competition in 2014, it once again returns in 2015 to celebrate the quality of (re)insurance knowledge in the MENA markets.

The aim of the essay writing contest, organised by GR and the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, is to provoke debate and intelligent analysis on the future of (re)insurance in the MENA region.

The competition is open to insurance and reinsurance professionals based in or doing business in the region.

Essays, which should not exceed 1,500 words (excluding references and footnotes), have to be on one of the following topics:

The digital transformation of the MENA insurance industry: Myth or reality?

Economic diversification and a changing risk landscape: Implications for MENA (re)insurers

From breakneck premium growth to sustainability and sanity: How market discipline can be strengthened

The winning entry will be chosen by the following:

Yassir Albaharna, chief executive, ARIG

Jack Grocott, editor, GR

Robert Makhoul, executive chairman, MENA, Marsh

Akshay Randeva, director, strategic development, Qatar Financial Centre Authority

Dr Kai-Uwe Schanz, partner & chairman, Dr Schanz, Alms & Company

Essays, which will also be judged on style and grammar, should be sent in Word format to jack.grocott@nqsm.com. The competition closes on January 19 2015.

The winning article will be announced on March 10 at Multaqa and will be published in the Summer issue of GR magazine. The winner will also be invited to write a follow-up article to be published in the Monte Carlo Rendez-vous special issue of GR, as well as taking home an iPad Mini.

For more information on Multaqa, visit www.multaqa.com.qa. To read the 2014 winning entry, click here.