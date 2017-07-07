Saturday, 08 July 2017

This story is brought to you by Insurance Times

Insurance Times

Munich Re faces major payout as Grenfell insurance claim becomes clear

7 July 2017

Grenfell insurance claim

 Norwegian insurer says Grenfell insurance claim will include property, liability and other potential related costs. 

The Grenfell insurance claim bill could reach £50m, says Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring.

Protector Forsikring, the insurer for the building’s owner, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, revealed the estimated size of the bill in its second quarter earnings.

Reinsurer Munich Re will pick up a sizeable chunk of the claim.

Originally, the estimate was north of £25m, but that has now been escalated as the likely cost of the claim becomes clear.

“Gross claims all products preliminary estimated to £50m,” it said as it released its second-quarter earnings.

“Figures are preliminary, uncertain and will include both property, liability and other potential related costs,” it added.

The Grenfell bill could be one of the most complex ever insurance claims. 

Have your say

Please add your comment. Remember that submission of comments is governed by our Terms and Conditions. You can include links, but HTML is not permitted.

Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory

Related Articles

Sign up to GR email newsletters

Most Popular

Most Emailed





GR+-+Meet+the+Team
Email Newsletter Twitter+IconGoogle+Newsstand