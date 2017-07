Internal moves leads to new Willis Re head of analytics among other role changes

Brian Ingle has been appointed head of analytics for Willis Re North America.

Prior to his promotion, Ingle led the actuarial practice, which will now be co-headed by Jason Harger and Jason Rosin.

He succeeds Alice Underwood, who has moved into the post of head of risk consulting and software.

Ingle will report into Willis Re North America chief executive Jim Bradshaw.