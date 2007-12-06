Alpha members agent

6 December 2007

Alpha Insurance Analysts, soon to commence trading as the third members’ agent in the Lloyd’s market, was this week revealed to have taken clients from Hampden, currently the largest members’ agent, worth £230m in capital.

