NIIT appoints new insurance head

Adrian Morgan takes up the role at the global IT solutions firm

NIIT has appointed a new head of its insurance subsidiary NIIT Insurance Technologies (NITL).

Adrian Morgan took up the post earlier this week, and brings to the role 20 years experience in delivering technology services to the global insurance industry. Morgan joins NITL from CSC where he held the position of UK head of digital for insurance.

Morgan will report inot NIIT global chief executive Arvind Thakur.

Thakur said: ”Adrian brings valuable experience of building global teams and expertise in insurance technology which will be instrumental in driving our insurance business strategy and engagements with customers.”

Morgan, who will be based in London office, added: ”I am looking forward to working with both the teams at NIIT Technologies and clients across the market to deliver innovative solutions that help drive business success.”